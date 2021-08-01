Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Iron Will Sleeves
Legendary Gauntlets
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
Have You Ever Watched an Angemon Take a Dump?
Jordan Mallory
For Shun Skywalker, the Mask Made the Man
Geoffrey D. Wessel
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Bugs Guide: Season 18 Issues
Diego Arguello