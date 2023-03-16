Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Iron Will Bond
Legendary Warlock Bond
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Shared Fears Triumph Guide - How to Find the Cek'ik Boss
Diego Arguello
The Best Bits of Lore in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
merritt k
Holminster Switch: FF14 Dungeon Guide - Bosses, Strategy, & Tips
Nerium