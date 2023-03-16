Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Iron Companion Plate
Legendary Chest Armor
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
The Top 10 Warframes in Warframe — Best Frames in August 2021 Meta
merritt k
Elden Ring Talismans Tier List - Updated June 2022
Nerium
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Class Skill Trees Guide - All Classes and Feats
Diego Arguello