Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Interregnum XVI
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
67
Handling
47
Range
20
Aim Assistance
64
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
35
Reload Speed
39
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium