The Cabal I remember were collectors of the highest order. As our empire expanded, and we met species of startling technological prowess, we absorbed what they created, along with their culture. Nothing of use ever escaped our grasp, and everything we found we catalogued and archived in the great athenaeum worlds. Sentient anomalies, thought-powered reality smashers, portable world-enders. Our vaults grew fat, and so did we, through the artifacts they housed.

None of these weapons were brought to bear in the Red War. Which only means that Ghaul and his Red Legion have lost them—or deployed them elsewhere. What foe could illicit that response I do not know. The Loyalist caretakers that I personally stationed on each athenaeum world have been silent for a very long time. Without them, it would take lifetimes to re-discover the functions of the technology sealed within.

A Shadow of your Guardian-tribe would be the ideal warrior-scientists to seek these worlds out and re-discover their secrets.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal