Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Insidious
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
60
Handling
27
Range
74
Aim Assistance
44
Inventory Size
59
Recoil Direction
78
Zoom
18
Magazine
40
Impact
35
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
Insidious Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
The 10 Best PVE Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
merritt k
Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice Loot Table Guide - How to Get All the Gear
Collin MacGregor