Infinite Paths 8
Stats
Lore
From the writings of Brother Vance:
Anyone can see the signs if they just truly look! Osiris preserve us, I am blind and I recognized the signs of his lost prophecies coming to bear!
But none of us—not even his most faithful—have seen the things Osiris has seen.
We in the Lighthouse follow a man haunted by visions of apocalypse, yet doesn't turn away. Osiris doesn't close his eyes. He doesn't even blink. He put aside his Vanguard duties, his students, his very life, to bear this curse. And why? Because it is the only way to become strong enough to save you from the enemy.
You in the City who condemned Osiris, who cast him out and cursed his name, do you not understand that the prophecies are curse enough?
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed