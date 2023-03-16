Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Inaugural Revelry Wraps
Legendary Gauntlets
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
Destiny 2 The Revelry Guide: Seasonal Event, New Armor, & More
Scott Duwe
How to Get Arbalest: The First Exotic Kinetic Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2
Scott Duwe
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor