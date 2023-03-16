Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Inaugural Address

Stats

Lore

I wanted a desert of pure white sand to stage my celebration. It took them three days to clear the wasteland of any stone or plant of offending color, but when they were done, it was a perfect canvas for the violet pavilion. We recreated my court in nearly every detail beneath the glinting sun.

The first act of my coronation was to have the Consul kneel at my feet. He was a pathetic figure, stripped of title, rank, and clothing. He would never wield power again, and would beget no heir. I made sure of that personally.

I had only a single word for him: "Run."

Related Posts

Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 The Revelry Guide: Seasonal Event, New Armor, & More
Scott Duwe
How to Get Arbalest: The First Exotic Kinetic Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2
Scott Duwe