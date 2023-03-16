Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Imset HC4
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
68
Range
30
Aim Assistance
76
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
14
Magazine
13
Impact
84
Reload Speed
60
Rounds Per Minute
140
