Impromptu-49
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
41
Handling
45
Range
46
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
48
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
17
Magazine
39
Impact
29
Reload Speed
46
Rounds Per Minute
390
