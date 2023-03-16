TYPE: AUDIO RECORDING PARTIES: One [1] Ghost, designate unknown. One [1] ERR//MissData.err, designate Rhulk. ASSOCIATIONS: Light [Ghost]; Darkness [Rhulk] //TRANSCRIPT FOLLOWS…//

R: What is it? Ah… yes. One of Savathûn's new curios. A fraction of that imperious sun. A facet of a sphere. A segment of adversary.

G: Yes, hello? As I told the assortment of arthropods earlier, I don't think I'm supposed to be here.

R: Blessed ignorance. What of the past remains when all is wiped away? Only the gaps.

G: Oh, no. I think you're confused. I'm new.

R: Once: stimulus-response, writ large over the age of galaxies. And now, asymmetry in fractal perfection. What turbulence mars your pattern?

G: …If it's all the same, I'd really rather leave.

R: Freedom comes in knowing the thing. Isn't that what she says? But you are unknown. To the universe. To your creator. Even to yourself. Isolated—past, present, future.

G: Please don't remove that. I like the expressiveness it lends me.

R: Have you spawned? Cast your spores to the wind, lone wanderer? What gametophyte exists wherein they could partner?

G: I–I think… yes, I believe I am looking for a partner.

R: Leviathan under glass. But with it, perhaps a fraction topples the whole. Crack a facet, crack the face. A sliver of Light within.

G: Ah, yes, there is! I am meant to share it with someone worthy.

R: Rejoice. I have worth beyond worth!

G: DISCIPLE OF THE DARK.

R: Adversary?

G: THIS ONE IS NOT FOR YOU.

R: RRRARGH! Too bright!

…

R: Nothing but scrap? They refuse to let their secrets be taken. Only given.

…

R: Poach another curious fruit from the witch's collection. They cannot, as a race, all deny our worth.