Imperial Decree
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
31
Range
29
Aim Assistance
35
Inventory Size
39
Airborne Effectiveness
5
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
12
Magazine
4
Impact
80
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
55
