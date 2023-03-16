FAILSAFE NAVIGATIONAL AI RECOVERY PROTOCOL EXBLK .QAR UNRECOVERABLE (!CFIT !) EXBLK.CVDR ONLINE 32% INTEGRITY

DEST : KOI-571.05 DIST : 151pc ~~492ly ~~161pc~~552ly~~141pc ETA: ##^^^$$%%~~~~~~~

samBLA: —rbit of 7066 Nessus is different from what the Cos—

EXCEPTION CAUGHT IN NAVIGATIONAL COMPUTATION ALGORITHM. ATTEMPTING MITIGATION.

MITIGATION FAILED. QUADRATIC IRRATIONALITY INTRODUCED. INCOMMENSURABLE. RETRYING. INCOMMENSURABLE.

masJAC: —djust course two degrees. It's a long w—

COMMAND SUGGESTION NOT SUFFICIENT. OVERRIDING TO 8.5 DEGREES. OVERRIDING TO 8.7 DEGREES.

echo My apologies, Captain Jacobson! My formulas to calculate our trajectory have encountered 26 new mathematical constants. I'm attempting to compensate!

UNAUTH PROGRAM INJECTION DETECTED. CUADRIDIMENSIONAL STRUCTURE COMPROMISED. ATTEMPTING MITIGATION.

kaoZUY: —st lost the starboar—

echo I'm sorry, but I'm unable to keep pace with what is happening to my computational capabilities! The Exodus Black is now in an unrecoverable descent. Please make whatever preparations are appropriate!

HULL LOSS IMMINENT. IMPACT IMMINENT.

echo I'm sor