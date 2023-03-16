Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
67
Range
30
Aim Assistance
73
Inventory Size
45
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
57
Zoom
45
Magazine
5
Impact
55
Reload Speed
57
Rounds Per Minute
140
Related Posts
The Best Legendary Weapons to Get in Destiny 2 Before Lightfall
Collin MacGregor
The 10 Best PVE Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 (May 2023)
Collin MacGregor
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor