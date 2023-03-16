Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
IKELOS_SR_v1.0.1
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
67
Range
30
Aim Assistance
73
Inventory Size
45
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
57
Zoom
45
Magazine
5
Impact
55
Reload Speed
57
Rounds Per Minute
140
