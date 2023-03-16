Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
25
Handling
62
Range
44
Aim Assistance
37
Inventory Size
45
Airborne Effectiveness
13
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
14
Magazine
28
Impact
22
Reload Speed
24
Rounds Per Minute
750
Related Posts
The 7 Best Weapons You Can No Longer Craft in Destiny 2
merritt k
The 10 Best Weapons for Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 (February 2023)
merritt k
The 10 Best Solar Weapons in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
merritt k