Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
IKELOS_SG_v1.0.1
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
32
Handling
44
Range
34
Aim Assistance
72
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
69
Zoom
12
Magazine
7
Impact
65
Reload Speed
61
Rounds Per Minute
140
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Ikelos SG Guide – How to Get the Ikelos SG & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor
Legendary Weapons & Armor You'll Want Before Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor