Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Igneous Hammer
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Handling
37
Range
65
Aim Assistance
69
Inventory Size
55
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
14
Magazine
9
Impact
92
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
120
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Season 13 Week 10 Challenges Tips Guide
Collin MacGregor
Pure Poetry Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
The Best Gambit Weapons in Destiny 2 (February 2022 Meta)
Dillon Skiffington