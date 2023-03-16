Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Icarus Drifter Legs
Legendary Leg Armor
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
Wildermyth Transformations Guide - All Transformations & How They Work
Diego Arguello
Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia GIFs
merritt k
Aspect and Fragment Changes Coming to Destiny 2 in Season 21
merritt k