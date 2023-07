"In a land of endless sun, amidst the mountains tall and old, the noble king of beasts and air guards a treasure trove of gold.

With lion's pride and eagle's eye, he soars above the fields of strife, with his companion, sharp and bold, bound by sacred oath for life.

And when he meets his end too soon, his loving mate is left alone to guard a hoard of little worth and a cold and empty throne."

—Penned by Osiris, in memory of Saint-14, lost in the Infinite Forest