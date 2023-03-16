Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Hush
Legendary Combat Bow
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Draw Time
684
Handling
49
Aim Assistance
64
Accuracy
70
Inventory Size
55
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
78
Zoom
18
Impact
76
Reload Speed
40
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Season of Opulence Pinnacle Weapon Guide - Hush, Revoker, Wendigo-GL3
Scott Duwe
Two of Destiny 2's Hardest Pinnacle Weapon Quests Just Got Easier
Jordan Mallory