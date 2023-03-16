Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Hung Jury SR4
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
55
Handling
50
Range
49
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
22
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
22
Magazine
16
Impact
62
Reload Speed
46
Rounds Per Minute
180
