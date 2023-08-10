You can get the Horror Story by participating in the Haunted Forest event during the Festival of the Lost. You will need to earn Cipher Decoders by completing Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit matches. Keep in mind, you're not guaranteed to earn one of these decoders upon completing any of these activities. This may be a bug, but for now, it will take a lot of grinding to amass a lot of decoders. Once you have a few Cipher Decoders, load up the Haunted Forest and go through it as you normally would. Upon reaching the end you'll get a chance to open up five additional chests if you have Cipher Decoders. This is where you'll obtain random rolls of the Horror Story during Festival of the Lost.

Horror Story God Rolls

Horror Story PVE God Roll

Red Dot 2 MOA

Appended Mag or Tactical Mag

Killing Wind or Subsistence

Demolitionist

When it comes to the Horror Story, we recommend focusing on increasing the weapons range and handling. This will allow you to quickly bring down targets or swap to your other firearms in a pinch. While these stats aren't as important in PVE, you should still focus on boosting the weapon's range wherever possible. Being able to take down targets from a safe distance is always useful, especially in higher tier content such as Master or Grandmaster Nightfalls. Our magazine should either be Appended Mag or Tactical Mag since they increase how many rounds we have per clip. You can use Extended Mag, but I'm not a fan of the decrease to our reload stat for a few extra bullets.

Our first main perk should either be Killing Wind or Subsistence. Personally, I prefer Killing Wind as it makes the gun especially deadly after each kill. This also synergizes with our magazine choices, allowing us to kill more enemies and keep refreshing this perk's buff. Alternatively, Subsistence is another solid choice that allows you to keep killing slaying enemies at the cost of reduced ammo reserves. This is a very good perk, but I do recommend offsetting the negatives with a Primary Ammo Finder mod. Finally, I strongly recommend looking for a roll with Demolitionist, as it's one of the best PVE perks in the game. Being able to restore grenade energy after every kill is absurdly powerful and will always be relevant.

Horror Story PVP God Roll

Red Dot Micro

Accurized Rounds

Killing Wind

Slideways

Before we start it should be noted that the Horror Story is not a great PVP auto rifle. The gun's perks are generally geared towards PVE, which makes sense given it comes from the Haunted Forest activity. That being said, if you are determined to use it in the Crucible I recommend picking up both the Red Dot Micro and Accurized Rounds. Both of these will greatly boost the range of this weapon, allowing you to take riskier fights or outgun foes using other auto rifles. Accurized Rounds is a must-have for this gun, as it's the only magazine perk available for Horror Story that positively impacts its range.

As for your primary perk, we don't have any truly ideal choices to help the gun's stability outside of Firmly Planted, which is just awkward to use. Instead, we are picking Killing Wind which will give us some nice stat bonuses after each kill. This ties in nicely with Slideways, which not only reloads a portion of our magazine after we slide, but we get a nice boost to our stability. Given that sliding around is a preferred method of travel for a lot of Guardians, this simply rewards PVP users for performing an action they will almost always use. Plus, we don't have any other stability perks for Horror Story, so you'll want to make sure you're sliding often to get that boost.