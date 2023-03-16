Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is here, and it’s the spookiest addition yet. With the return of Emperor Calus’ mighty Leviathan, players are tasked with venturing into this massive ship to deduce what happened to the corrupted vessel. Along with the new Nightmare Containment activity, players can earn new weapons, armor, and cosmetics for their Guardian.

Along with all the new world drops and dungeon weapons, Season of the Haunted also introduces two Nightfall weapons. One of these is the Horror's Least pulse rifle, which was previously tied to The Corrupted strike. Now available with new perks and an Adept variant, this Arc weapon has solid PVE and PVP rolls.

How to Get Horror's Least

Horror's Least is solely tied to the Nightfall activity. However, it’s not as simple as playing the Nightfall activity until one drops for you. Guns specifically tied to this activity rotate in availability every week. Meaning, that there will be some weeks when you cannot get Horror's Least, and some when you can.

Additionally, the difficulty of the Nightfall will determine the drop rate for this gun. This means that if you play on the Adept difficulty, you’ll have a much slimmer chance of obtaining a Horror's Least than if you complete a Master Nightfall. Below are all the Nightfall difficulty options and the rarity of the weapons tied to it:

Adept – Rare

Hero – Uncommon

Legend – Common

Master – Common

Grandmaster – Common (Adept Variants Only)

Keep in mind that if you want the Adept variant of Horror's Least, you need to play the Grandmaster version when this gun is available. If this sounds like you’ll be jumping through a lot of hoops, you kind of are. It’s not a terribly eloquent system, but it’s the only way to earn this gun. At the time of writing this article, you cannot craft the hand cannon since no gun patterns exist for it. You are entirely reliant on RNG for getting a “god roll.”

Horror's Least God Rolls

Horror's Least PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Perpetual Motion

Vorpal Weapon or Frenzy

For PVE, this weapon isn't boasting any truly unique rolls or perks, but it's still remarkably consistent in endgame activities. For the barrel, I like Arrowhead Brake since it increases not only our handling but gives us a nice stability boost as well. Smallbore is also fine if you want a range boost, but I don't think this weapon needs it for PVE content. As for the magazine, either Tactical Mag or Appended Mag is what you want. While Tactical Mag is the best choice due to the reload speed and stability buff, Appended Mag is a decent alternative.

As for primary perks, none of them are that exciting for PVE so I am going with Perpetual Motion. The buffs to reload speed, stability, and handling are terrific — especially if you are someone who is very mobile. Heating Up is a good choice as well if you want benefits for just killing enemies without needing to move, but I like the various stat buffs that Perpetual Motion offers for just running around. In the second slot, both Vorpal Weapon or Frenzy are terrific options. Vorpal Weapon is always good for endgame activities since these typically contain a lot of Champions while Frenzy is simply a good damage boost for being in combat. It comes down to what you want out of the gun and if you plan to use it in tougher content.

Horror's Least PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Kill Clip

When it comes to PVP, Horror's Least is a pretty scary weapon in the right hands. The gun already has some great stats, but we are going to make it even deadlier by improving the weapon's range. To accomplish this you will want both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds. Combined these will give Horror's Least an additional +20 to range. This allows us to engage targets from a safer distance and compete with other competitive options like Piece of Mind, No Time to Explain, and Ace of Spades.

Looking at the primary perks, I love Perpetual Motion for this weapon in PVP. Players are often extremely mobile in this game, which means you will almost always benefit from this perk. Heating Up is also great, but I only really like this for bigger game modes like Control or Rift where you'll come across a lot of foes. Regardless, Kill Clip is definitely the perk you'll want to go with as the 33% damage buff it offers turns this pule rifle into an absolute monster.