Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Honor's Edge
Legendary Sword
Legendary
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Guard Resistance
0
Ammo Capacity
62
Range
40
Guard Efficiency
0
Swing Speed
40
Charge Rate
20
Zoom
0
Magazine
60
Impact
60
Related Posts
The Best Gambit Weapons in Destiny 2 (February 2022 Meta)
Dillon Skiffington
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington