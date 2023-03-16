Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Home Again
Uncommon Auto Rifle
Uncommon
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
33
Range
17
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
44
Recoil Direction
73
Zoom
16
Magazine
48
Impact
18
Reload Speed
42
Rounds Per Minute
720
