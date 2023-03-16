Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Hollow Earth
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
40
Range
24
Aim Assistance
76
Inventory Size
48
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
58
Zoom
16
Magazine
51
Impact
18
Reload Speed
47
Rounds Per Minute
720
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Thorn Quest Guide: Independent Study Quest
Scott Duwe
Destiny 2 Null Composure Guide - The Best Way to Get This Weapon
Collin MacGregor
Steven Strom's Top 10 Games of 2018
Nerium