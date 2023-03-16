Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Holless-IV
Rare Combat Bow
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Draw Time
684
Handling
45
Aim Assistance
58
Accuracy
65
Inventory Size
40
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
18
Impact
76
Reload Speed
40
