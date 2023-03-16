Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Holiday Cheer

-

-

Stats

Lore

"Winter's touch will soon be gone, clouds will part and light returns Darkness pales before the dawn, blinding light forever burns Dawning comes but once a year, let your voice sing out with cheer See the ground bejeweled with snow, shake the gloom out of your heart Bathed in firelight's soothing glow, cold cannot keep us apart Dawning comes but once a year, let your voice sing out with cheer Hug your family's bodies close, take their warmth and make it last Banish all your thoughts morose, cleanse your mind of visions past Dawning comes but once a year, let your voice sing out with cheer"

"…"

"What?"

"A little creepy, isn't it?"

"I don't have Skorri's talent."

"We… should take another crack at it before they get back from the Cosmodrome."

"Yeah, you're probably right."

