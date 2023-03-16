Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
High-Minded Complex
Legendary Gauntlets
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
FF14 Samurai Job Guide: Shadowbringers Changes, Rework, & Skills
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Bounty Guide
Nerium
PUBG Mobile Season 16 Week 2 Challenges – Tips and Tricks
Josh Brown