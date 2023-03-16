Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Herod-C
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
30
Range
79
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
22
Recoil Direction
76
Zoom
19
Magazine
33
Impact
33
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
360
