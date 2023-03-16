The light of this universe will soon dim. You cannot see it yet, but I assure you, there will be no denying it when it comes. There will be no safety, and no defense. The only question you should ask yourself is, "Where do I want to be at the end?"

From my vantage, I have cause to ask myself this question with some urgency. I will move soon, and I mean to choose the place from which I will watch all become darkness. I find it poetic and satisfying that you will be near.