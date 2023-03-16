Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Helm of Saint-14

//AUDIO UNAVAILABLE// //MAINTENANCE FRAME TRANSCRIPT FOLLOWS// SX: You know what they say about Titans. C6: They're loud and abrasive? SX: The good ones are all dead. C6: You don't know that Saint is dead. SX: The greatest Titan who ever lived just disappeared. Call it a hunch. [A generator roars.] C6: No one ever put down a Kell faster than he could. But man, he was a real weirdo. SX: Eccentricity was his strength. C6: Talking about the Speaker like you're related to him is eccentric. Claiming he's seen the future, that he fought Six Fronts fueled on the idea that some Guardian savior is coming? That's insane. SX: Belief is a hell of a thing. C6: Sure, yeah. One Guardian's going to fix everything. Kick Crota off the Moon. Make it look like us Vanguard know our head from our hindquarters. Hey, where are you going? SX: One of the new recruits from Old Russia I've had my eye on—entering the Crucible for the first time. C6: Hey, maybe they're the one. We'll call 'em Crota's End.

Machine Gun Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Sniper Rifle Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Linear Fusion Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Bow Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Hand Cannon Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Heavy Lifting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Ashes to Assets

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Scatter Projectile Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Precision Weapon Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Power Weapon Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Energy Weapon Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Kinetic Weapon Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Remote Connection

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Pump Action

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Hands-On

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Heavy Lifting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Ashes to Assets

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Light Reactor

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sniper Rifle Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Submachine Gun Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sidearm Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Shotgun Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Scout Rifle Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Pulse Rifle Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Hand Cannon Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Fusion Rifle Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bow Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Auto Rifle Targeting

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

