Heart of Time
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
26
Range
21
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
17
Magazine
33
Impact
23
Reload Speed
24
Rounds Per Minute
540
