Hawthorne's Field-Forged Shotgun
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
30
Handling
60
Range
45
Aim Assistance
45
Inventory Size
10
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
12
Magazine
7
Impact
65
Reload Speed
60
Rounds Per Minute
80
