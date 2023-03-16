Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Hawthorne's Field-Forged Shotgun

Barrel Slot

Full Choke

Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage.

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Barrel Shroud

Balanced shotgun barrel. • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Smoothbore

Smooth shotgun barrel. Greatly increases range at the cost of more projectile spread.

Rifled Barrel

Ranged shotgun barrel. • Increases range • Greatly decreases handling speed

