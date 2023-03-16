Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Harsh Language is a wave frame Void grenade launcher. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Harsh Language in Destiny 2

You can obtain Harsh Language through opening Legendary engrams and ranking up with vendors. It is also occasionally sold by Banshee-44.

Harsh Language God Rolls

Harsh Language PVE God Roll

Quick Launch

High-Velocity Rounds

Envious Assassin or Stats for All

Destabilizing Rounds

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Well, you can retire your Deafening Whisper — it’s been made obsolete by Harsh Language. The new Void wave frame grenade launcher on the block has a great deal to recommend it. To begin with, it’s got a pretty great Origin Trait in Field-Tested. When it comes to the actual perks, Destabilizing Rounds is just straight-up funny on this thing. It’s basically Void Incandescent, and if you’re building into Void then it’s all the better. You can also run Repulsor Brace or Disruption Break, if you need them.

In the third column, Envious Assassin allows you to overflow the magazine, which is always nice on special grenade launchers. Another possibility here is Stats for All to jack up your reload speed. Don’t sleep on Threat Detector either — it can actually work pretty well on a wave frame where you’re unlikely to blow yourself up in close quarters.

Harsh Language PVP God Roll

Quick Launch

High-Velocity Rounds

Stats for All or Shot Swap

Destabilizing Rounds

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Wave frame grenade launchers aren’t as powerful in PVP as they used to be, and Harsh Language is primarily going to shine in PVE. If you insist on taking it into the Crucible, this is the roll we’d recommend. Stats for All and Field-Tested do proc off damage rather than kills, which is nice.

That’s about it for Harsh Language. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.