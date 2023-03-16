Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Harsh Language is a wave frame Void grenade launcher. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Harsh Language in Destiny 2

You can obtain Harsh Language through opening Legendary engrams and ranking up with vendors. It is also occasionally sold by Banshee-44.

Harsh Language God Rolls

Harsh Language PVE God Roll

  • Quick Launch
  • High-Velocity Rounds
  • Envious Assassin or Stats for All
  • Destabilizing Rounds
  • Masterwork: Reload Speed

Well, you can retire your Deafening Whisper — it’s been made obsolete by Harsh Language. The new Void wave frame grenade launcher on the block has a great deal to recommend it. To begin with, it’s got a pretty great Origin Trait in Field-Tested. When it comes to the actual perks, Destabilizing Rounds is just straight-up funny on this thing. It’s basically Void Incandescent, and if you’re building into Void then it’s all the better. You can also run Repulsor Brace or Disruption Break, if you need them.

In the third column, Envious Assassin allows you to overflow the magazine, which is always nice on special grenade launchers. Another possibility here is Stats for All to jack up your reload speed. Don’t sleep on Threat Detector either — it can actually work pretty well on a wave frame where you’re unlikely to blow yourself up in close quarters.

Harsh Language PVP God Roll

  • Quick Launch
  • High-Velocity Rounds
  • Stats for All or Shot Swap
  • Destabilizing Rounds
  • Masterwork: Reload Speed

Wave frame grenade launchers aren’t as powerful in PVP as they used to be, and Harsh Language is primarily going to shine in PVE. If you insist on taking it into the Crucible, this is the roll we’d recommend. Stats for All and Field-Tested do proc off damage rather than kills, which is nice.

That’s about it for Harsh Language. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

Stats

Launcher Barrel Slot

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

