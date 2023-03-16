Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Harmony-21
Rare Submachine Gun
Rare
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
32
Handling
45
Range
33
Aim Assistance
44
Inventory Size
38
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
13
Magazine
32
Impact
20
Reload Speed
46
Rounds Per Minute
900
