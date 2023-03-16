File: Jacob Hardy, pilot, Ares One —Supplemental— Journal of Jacob Hardy Project Catamaran Path to Ares: 90 days to launch

Been here a week and the clubhouse feels like home now. Everyone in one another's space, everyone with their own work to do.

Wish I had the same faith in Humanity. That riot between competing Moon X Cults in New Orleans is not a good sign.

The crew is everything they were sold as. The navigator—his name is Qiao—is one of the most inquisitive men I've ever met. He has a curiosity that makes his whole face glow. Mihaylova is working on the AI of the ship. She's very serious. Trained well enough to treat the team with respect but you can tell she's not interested in answering questions from lesser intellects, which is probably most of us, at least in her field.

Evie could give her a run for her money, I'll bet. Evie, whose theories on tracking the Moon X gave us the first jump on where we could go meet it. She just looked this way; guess she can tell I'm writing about her.