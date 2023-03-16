Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Hand in Hand
Uncommon Shotgun
Uncommon
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
30
Range
54
Aim Assistance
64
Inventory Size
32
Recoil Direction
63
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
65
