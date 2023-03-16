Halfdan-D
Stats
Sight Slot
SC Holo
Häkke holo sights. Medium zoom. • Greatly increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed
SD Thermal
Häkke thermal imaging scope. Medium-zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range
GB Iron
Agile iron sights. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range
GA Post
Agile post sights. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases range
LC Ranged
Häkke marksman scope. Long zoom. • Greatly increases range • Decreases handling speed
LB Assault
Assault scope. Long zoom. • Increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed
LD Watchdog
Häkke threat evaluation tech. Long zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed