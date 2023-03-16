Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Half-Submerged Shell
Legendary Ghost Shell
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
The Fancies 2021: Steven Strom's Game of the Year List
Nerium
Tips for Playing Anthem - 9 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
No Man’s Sky Expedition 6 Guide – All Blighted Steps, Rewards, Tips
Dillon Skiffington