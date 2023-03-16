Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Hadrian-A
Uncommon Grenade Launcher
Uncommon
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
20
Handling
60
Aim Assistance
23
Inventory Size
50
Velocity
55
Recoil Direction
45
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
20
Magazine
3
Reload Speed
60
Rounds Per Minute
150
Related Posts
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium
Destiny 2 Update Fixes a Lot of the Stuff You Hate
Dillon Skiffington