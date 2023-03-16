Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Guseva-C
Rare Hand Cannon
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
21
Handling
26
Range
56
Aim Assistance
53
Inventory Size
54
Recoil Direction
88
Zoom
14
Magazine
8
Impact
92
Reload Speed
25
Rounds Per Minute
120
