Gunnora's Axe
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
65
Range
67
Aim Assistance
34
Inventory Size
42
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
51
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
48
Rounds Per Minute
65
