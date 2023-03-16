Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Grips of Feltroc

Stats

Lore

The day the Shadows died, Feltroc sat in a perch high above the fighting, among a sea of glittering rounds. There was a Red Legion corpse for each shell on the engineering deck of Ghaul's ship below. When everything in her field of vision was dead, she took aim at the enemy's airborne rounds, the ones meant for the Shadows still in the fight. She had hit several by the time the Red Legion managed to fill the air shaft around her with a neurotoxin.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal

