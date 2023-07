Of all the Shadows, Valus Nohr was perhaps my keenest tactician. She had a great skill for translating my wishes into sweeping and deadly stratagems. In taking her place, I would expect a new Shadow to share in her ability to plot an operation—and personally carry it out.

Guardians have a tribe for that, don't they? I see them contest with my Loyalists all the time, meeting force with force. Perhaps one of them could take her place.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal