"Does that thing fly?"

"Why would you ask that?"

"I'm telling you it looks heavy."

"Don't be ridiculous. It's not heavy. You have triple-redundant shielding, sure, but that's because of the power under the hood. You put in an engine powerful enough, you can make a boulder fly. But this ain't no Boulder. You'll be zipping around the enemy so fast they'll wonder if you're even there. Try it. I'm telling you."