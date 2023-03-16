Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Good Counsel IX
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
21
Handling
30
Range
65
Aim Assistance
29
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
73
Zoom
21
Magazine
13
Impact
67
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
150
